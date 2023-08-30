Goodge Street is closed west of Charlotte Street due to utility works in the carriageway. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The carriageway of Goodge Street is closed to all motor traffic at the junction of Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia until 12 September 2023 due to utility works with permission from Camden Council.

Currently the carriageway is dug up and the excavation surrounded by barriers. Diversions are in place — via Charlotte Street, Scala Street, and Whitfield Street — but the roadworks are likely to cause increased congestion in the area.

A temporary traffic restriction is in operation from 29 August to 12 September 2023. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Cyclists can continue after dismounting before re-joining the carriageway to continue cycling.

Pedestrian access is not affected and both footways either side of the carriageway are open.

Like this: Like Loading...