The carriageway of Goodge Street is closed to all motor traffic at the junction of Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia until 12 September 2023 due to utility works with permission from Camden Council.
Currently the carriageway is dug up and the excavation surrounded by barriers. Diversions are in place — via Charlotte Street, Scala Street, and Whitfield Street — but the roadworks are likely to cause increased congestion in the area.
Cyclists can continue after dismounting before re-joining the carriageway to continue cycling.
Pedestrian access is not affected and both footways either side of the carriageway are open.