Camden Council has registered seven planning applications so far during September 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated with new applications until the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/3659/A 40 Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 2RH Display of non-illuminated building numbering and lettering at entrance and internal and external vinyl lettering to show building name and cycle storage. REGISTERED 04-09-2023 2023/3481/L 64 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2ET Various works including repainting of external shopfront; replacement of existing awning; internal fit out works at ground floor level including removal of selected partitions; installation of new partitions. REGISTERED 04-09-2023 2023/3391/P 40 Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 2RH Replacement of servicing doors and front ground floor window with new entrance doors, canopies, and alteration of external floor, alongside other minor external alterations. REGISTERED 04-09-2023 2023/2970/P 9-11 Whitehall, Flat 11 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2LP Details pursuant to condition 4 (detailed drawings – windows) of planning permission 2023/1295/P, for: Replacement of existing single glazed sashes with new double glazed units. REGISTERED 04-09-2023 2023/2657/P Woburn House 20 Tavistock Square London Camden WC1H 9HQ Replacement of existing air-conditioning units and associated works. REGISTERED 04-09-2023 2023/3638/PVL Queen Charlotte 43 Goodge Street London W1T 1TA 3 Tables and 6 Chairs on Charlotte Street 1 Tables and 2 Chairs on Goodge Street Monday-Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 10:00 – 22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022) REGISTERED 01-09-2023 2023/3628/PVL Six by Nico 33-41 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RU 6 Tables and 12 Chairs (in suspended bay) Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application REGISTERED 01-09-2023

