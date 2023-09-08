An application for a new premises licence at 16 Bloomsbury Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

SCJ Picnic to Korea Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 16 Bloomsbury Street.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for drinking both on and off the premises from 11am to 11pm every day of the week. The business is described as a restaurant.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\116724, 16 Bloomsbury Street, London WC1B 3QA.

A public consultations on the application is open until 3 October 2023.

Residents in this area may seek help and support with a representation by contacting the Bloomsbury Association. (Fitzrovia News is aware that some email addresses for the Bloomsbury Association are “bouncing” at the moment. Please let us know if you email is returned or if you need to contact them.)

Like this: Like Loading...