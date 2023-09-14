In the foreground workers attend to the new perimeter hoarding ahead of construction work at 14-19 Tottenham Mews. In front of the BT Tower a crane operator lowers the jib towards workers building the main tower block at the Bedford Passage site. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Construction work on two major sites in Fitzrovia is currently taking place side by side.

At Bedford Passage the former Middlesex Hospital Annex redevelopment is reaching its final phase as concrete is poured and steel erected to create the main tower block on the site.

Fencing has now been installed to the south at 14-19 Tottenham Mews before the main work to build the six-storeys containing 23 homes — a mix of social housing and intermediate affordable housing — and some commercial units is started. When complete in April 2025 the mixed use complex will be managed by Origin Housing.

