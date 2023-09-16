The Fleet News will cover news, features, comment and listings in Kings Cross and Bloomsbury. Image: The Fleet News.

A new local news publication will be launched this month to serve an area centred on Kings Cross on the boundary with Camden and Islington.

Published and edited by former broadcaster Enda Twomey, The Fleet News — named after the river that runs underground through the area — will serve the neighbourhoods of Kings Cross and Bloomsbury.

“The paper will aim to cover breaking and ongoing news stories in the area,” says Twomey.

“However it will have a number of features of cultural and historic interest, gig and theatre reviews, and of course will welcome letters from readers.”

The first articles will be published online on Thursday 28 September 2023 and there will be a launch event at the Harrison Pub in Kings Cross where local people can meet the production team, and find out how to get involved.

Advertisers are welcome to get in touch to support the paper and a rate card will be available when the paper goes online on launch day.

The Fleet News, in print and online at www.thefleetnews.com Launch event: 8pm Thursday 28 September 2023 at the Harrison Pub, 28 Harrison Street, London WC1H 8JF.

