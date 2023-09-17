Camden Federation of Private Tenants will have two guest speakers from AgeUK at its 2023 annual general meeting this month to advise residents on how to avoid being scammed.

Ann-Marie Carrol, scam prevention and support officer, and Paul Webley, information and advice manager at AgeUK will be talking about the different type of scams, how to protect yourself from scammers, and where to go for help if you are scammed.

The meeting will also include the formal businessmen of the organisation. Snacks and refreshments will be available. Tenants can also join the meeting via Zoom if they have provided CFPT with an email address.

Camden Federation of Private Tenants, Annual General Meeting, 6pm Tuesday 26 September 2023 at Saint Silas Church Hall, a few yards away from 13 Malden Road, London, NW5 3HS.

