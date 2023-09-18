Westminster Council has validated a number of planning application so far during September 2023 in Fitzrovia West. An appeal has also been lodged against a planning application decision.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Display of internally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.7m x 5.5m. (Linked with 23/06196/FULL) 34 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8BQRef. No: 23/06197/ADV | Received: Wed 06 Sep 2023 | Validated: Wed 06 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of two existing glazing panels with aluminium louvres, on lower ground floor level, to accommodate a fresh air supply system in connection with the provision of medical services to visiting members of the public. (Linked with 23/06197/ADV) 34 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8BQRef. No: 23/06196/FULL | Received: Wed 06 Sep 2023 | Validated: Wed 06 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Internal alterations including the removal and addition of partitions. Flat 6 20 Nassau Street London W1W 7AGRef. No: 23/06127/LBC | Received: Tue 05 Sep 2023 | Validated: Tue 12 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of plant equipment at first floor, alterations and extensions to existing plant enclosures at second and fifth floors to accommodate additional plant equipment, application of tiles to terraces, replacement of handrails, and associated works. Henry Wood House 2 Riding House Street London W1W 7FARef. No: 23/06146/FULL | Received: Tue 05 Sep 2023 | Validated: Tue 05 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of two internally illuminated fascia sings each measuring 2.40m x 0.33m and internally illuminated hanging sign measuring 2.50m x 0.60m. 184 – 188 Oxford Street London W1D 1NPRef. No: 23/06097/ADV | Received: Mon 04 Sep 2023 | Validated: Mon 04 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Refurbishment and alterations to existing roof terrace including introduction of permanent shading, seating and planting structures; window and door alterations to existing 7th floor structure; installation of photovoltaic panels and increase floorspace (Class E) Kent House 14-17 Market Place London W1W 8AJRef. No: 23/05908/FULL | Received: Fri 25 Aug 2023 | Validated: Mon 11 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Use of basement, ground, and first floors for use(s) with Class E (Commercial, Business and Service). 27-31 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RPRef. No: 23/05871/CLEUD | Received: Thu 24 Aug 2023 | Validated: Mon 11 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of non-illuminated branded awning measuring 5.7m x 1m. 292 Regent Street London W1B 3APRef. No: 23/05730/ADV | Received: Thu 17 Aug 2023 | Validated: Mon 11 Sep 2023 | Status: Pending