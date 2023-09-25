View looking north up Tottenham Court Road from junction of Maple Street and University Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Police closed Tottenham Court Road between Maple Street and Euston Road, and closed Grafton Way between Gower Street and Whitfield Street in Fitzrovia on Monday morning (25 September) due to a road traffic collision where a man died and another man was injured.

View looking east along Grafton Way towards Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The collision occurred at about 6.45am and multiple emergency vehicles could be seen from outside the police cordon which was later set up.

Earlier in the morning BBC Radio London Travel reported: “Tottenham Court Road is closed for a police investigation between Maple Street and Euston Road.”

TfL reported: “Collisions [Vehicle collision] – [A400] Tottenham Court Road (Both directions) at the junction of University Street — Road is closed due to a collision.”

A motorcycle lies on the footway next to a police forensic tent on Tottenham Court Road near the junction with Grafton Way. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Police put up a blue forensic tent and investigators were at the scene near the junction with Grafton Way. A motorcycle on its side could be seen on the pavement.

On Monday afternoon the police issued a statement saying that one man had died and another was injured in a collision, and that the incident is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“A man has died in a collision with a taxi and street furniture while the motorcycle he was riding was being followed by police officers. A pillion passenger on the motorcycle sustained non life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being found with a machete,” said the Metropolitan Police.

“At around 06:45hrs on Monday, 25 September, two officers on patrol on marked police motorcycles became aware of a motorcycle travelling through a red light on Oxford Street.

“The motorcycle, which failed to stop for police, was being ridden by two males. It was followed into Tottenham Court Road.

“A short time later, the motorcycle was in collision with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road near to Warren Street tube station.

“Officers provided first aid prior to the arrival of ambulance colleagues. Despite their efforts, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family will be supported by specialist officers.

“The pillion passenger was found to be in possession of a machete. He has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to leg and arm injuries.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) launched an investigation alongside colleagues from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command. The Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed and we are advised that they have launched an independent investigation,” said a spokesperson.

The Evening Standard has reported that the man who died was aged 18 and the passenger is aged 17. The news site reports that the IOPC has launched an investigation.

The area has been closed off since before 7am and remained closed on Monday afternoon.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated since first published as new information came to light. Last update: 3.23pm Monday 25 September 2023.

