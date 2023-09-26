Archives strongroom at Holborn Library in 1965. Photo: © Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre.

The public are being offered a rare opportunity of a guided visit to the London Borough of Camden Archives in Holborn, as part of Libraries Week in October 2023.

On offer is a guided tour of Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre with local history guru and borough archivist Tudor Allen.

The visit will include an opportunity to see behind the scenes in the archives stores and to view some of the treasures of the collection.

The tour lasts one hour with an opportunity to ask questions afterwards.

Libraries Week is an annual showcase and celebration of the best that libraries have to offer. In 2023, Libraries Week takes place between 2 and 8 October.

Guided tour of Camden Archives: 3pm Friday 6 October 2023 at 3pm, Camden Local Studies & Archives Centre, 2nd Floor, Holborn Library, 32-38 Theobalds Road, London WC1X 8PA. Admission Free. Reservation essential. To book your place, email: localstudies@camden.gov.uk

