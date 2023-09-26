Naroon Counter, 63 Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mojereh 63 GTS Limited has made an application to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at Naroon Counter, 63 Great Titchfield Street in Fitzrovia West.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol to drink on and off the premises from 7am to midnight from Monday to Thursday, 7am until 1am the following morning on Friday and Saturday, 7am until midnight on Sunday, and 7am until 1am the following morning on any Sunday preceding a bank holiday.

Permission is also sought for the sale of late night refreshment until the same terminal hours as the sale of alcohol.

The business is described as a “small family run restaurant” and the owner intends to serve breakfast, lunch and meals throughout the day into the late evening on the ground floor, with the basement used for “kitchen, storage, and bathrooms”. Deliveries will also be offered to residential and commercial addresses.

The applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

The family also run other businesses in the area including Naroon Fitzrovia at 65 Great Titchfield Street, Naroon Marylebone at 17 New Cavendish Street, Naroon at 60 Great Titchfield Street, and Kin Cafe at 22 Foley Street, states the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/06403/LIPN, basement and ground floor, 63 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7PR.

The last date for making a representation is 23 October 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

Editor’s note: This report was corrected at 7pm on 26 September to correctly state the application seeks permission to sell alcohol until 1am the following morning on any Sunday preceding a bank holiday — not midnight, as previously reported. We apologise for the error.

