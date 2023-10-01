An appeal has been made to find a dog which went missing on the afternoon of Saturday 30 September 2023 from an address in Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia

The female dog is a black and white, border collie greyhound mix, answers to the name Isla and is described as very friendly. The last possible sighting of Isla was sitting outside the entrance to Tesco, 101 New Cavendish Street on Saturday evening.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please phone: 07487 550 891; or WhatsApp: 07487 550 848.

