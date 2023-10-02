Proposed scheme drawing for Adeline Place. Image: Camden Council.

Camden Council has opened a public consultation today on proposed changes to the street environment at Adeline Place, Bedford Square, and Great Russell Street, on Fitzrovia’s lower east side.

The council is asking for residents views on junction alterations, pavement widening, the introduction of a new cycle hire docking station, cycle parking stands, a bike hangar for residents, the planting of five trees, and cycle access improvements.

Camden says the changes will slow traffic and make it easier, safer, and more enjoyable for pedestrians to cross the road.

Continuous pavements, which emphasise pedestrian priority, and pavement widening are propsedwhere possible at these locations as discussed in more detail below. You can see examples of these in our photo guide.

Adeline Place Area Public Realm, Pedestrian, Cycling, and Environmental Improvements – Safe and Healthy Streets Consultation. Consultation closes on 28 October 2023.

