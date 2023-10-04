A ballot of the largest businesses in Fitzrovia West will decide on the creation of a business improvement district. Image: The Fitzrovia Partnership.

Around 140 businesses in Fitzrovia West are being balloted this month on a proposal to create a business improvement district (BID) in Fitzrovia West.

The BID ballot will be administered by Westminster Council’s electoral services.

Ballot papers are being distributed this week and need to be returned by Tuesday 31 October. The results will be published on Wednesday 1 November 2023.

The ballot was due to be held earlier this year but was postponed.

If successful, all business rate payers in the BID area with a property rateable value above £160,000 (as of 31 March 2023 using the 2017 list for all eligible ratepayers) will be compelled to pay the BID levy of one percent of their rateable value — whether they voted for it or not.

The levy, along with contributions from property owners, is anticipated to raise more than £4.2mn over the five year BID term, and will operate as a public-private partnership with Westminster Council.

Its business plan 2023-2028 identifies six “work programs” and promises to cut costs for its members, improve the trading environment, and tempt more visitors into the area.

The BID also promises cleaner streets — just like those on the Camden side of the neighbourhood which “has enjoyed the additional services provided by The Fitzrovia Partnership BID” for the past 11 years.

West Fitzrovia Business Improvement District proposal.

