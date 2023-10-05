Camden Council is holding a public consultation on how it manages its kerbside parking for cars and motorcycles for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“We’d like to hear your views on our suggested changes on how we manage motor vehicles (cars and motorcycles) parking in Camden. This includes how we charge for parking and some of the terms and conditions of our parking products,” says Camden.

“We want our parking policies to create healthier streets, reduce harmful emissions and allow a fairer distribution of the kerbside (the space on the road along the edge of the pavement). Owning and using a motor vehicle impacts everyone who lives in or visits Camden, so we are seeking the views of everyone even if you don’t own a car, van or motorbike.”

Camden Council public consultation: Healthy Streets, Healthy Travel: Cleaner, Fairer Parking. The public consultation is open until 5 November 2023.

