Camden Council has registered a number of planning applications so far during October 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/4260/TC Pane Cunzato 49 Museum Street London WC1A 1LY 5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 2 Heaters Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 22:30 Sunday 10:00 – 22:00 Renewal Application REGISTERED 06-10-2023 2023/3377/P 28 Goodge Street London W1T 2QQ Installation of 1x ASHP condenser unit on rear roof. REGISTERED 05-10-2023 2023/4196/PVL THE REMEDY WINE BAR & KITCHEN 124 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PG 3 Tables and 6 Benches Monday-Saturday 16:00-22:00 REGISTERED 04-10-2023 2023/4185/PVL Five Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ 6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 04-10-2023 2023/3479/P 112 A Great Russell Street London Camden WC1B 3NP Details required by condition 9 (report of validation test of plant noise levels) of planning permission 2022/5446/P dated 19/04/2023 to vary planning permission ref: 2015/3605/P granted on appeal (ref: APP/X5210/W/16/3147078 dated 04/10/2016) for change of use of part ground floor and basement levels -4 and -5, including alterations to openings, walls and fascia on ground floor elevations on Great Russell Street and Adeline Place, from Car Park (sui generis) to an underground hotel (Class C1). REGISTERED 04-10-2023 2023/4173/PVL Franco Manca 2 UK Limited 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4EZ 9 Tables, 18 Chairs, 4 Planters, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters Monday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application (From WITHDRAWN 03-10-2023 Withdrawn Decision 2023/4156/PVL Monopoly Lifesized 213-215 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PS 3 Tables and 6 Chairs, 3 Planters and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 09:30- 21:00 Sunday 10:00 to 21:00 New Application REGISTERED 03-10-2023 2023/4074/L British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1E 7JW Repairs to Staircase 3 in front of West Residence. REGISTERED 03-10-2023 2023/4141/TC Pane Cunzato 49 Museum Street London WC1A 1LY 5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 2 Heaters ( in the parking bay) Monday -10:00 to 23:00 Tuesday 11:00-23:00 Wednesday – Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New application REGISTERED 02-10-2023 2023/4130/PVL Leon 91 Euston Road London NW1 2RA 2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 08:00-22:00 REGISTERED 02-10-2023 2023/4125/PVL Franco Manca 4 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ 6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New application REGISTERED 02-10-2023 2023/3713/L 55-59 Gordon Square Bloomsbury London WC1H 0NU Internal works including the closing off of internal doors, the reinstatement of an original door, a new internal parition and the refurbishment of tea points. REGISTERED 02-10-2023

