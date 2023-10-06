Camden green bin. Used to illustrate public consultations.

Camden Council has registered a number of planning applications so far during October 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2023/4260/TCPane Cunzato 49 Museum Street London WC1A 1LY5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 2 Heaters Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 22:30 Sunday 10:00 – 22:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED06-10-2023
2023/3377/P28 Goodge Street London W1T 2QQInstallation of 1x ASHP condenser unit on rear roof.REGISTERED05-10-2023
2023/4196/PVLTHE REMEDY WINE BAR & KITCHEN 124 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PG3 Tables and 6 Benches Monday-Saturday 16:00-22:00REGISTERED04-10-2023
2023/4185/PVLFive Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED04-10-2023
2023/3479/P112 A Great Russell Street London Camden WC1B 3NPDetails required by condition 9 (report of validation test of plant noise levels) of planning permission 2022/5446/P dated 19/04/2023 to vary planning permission ref: 2015/3605/P granted on appeal (ref: APP/X5210/W/16/3147078 dated 04/10/2016) for change of use of part ground floor and basement levels -4 and -5, including alterations to openings, walls and fascia on ground floor elevations on Great Russell Street and Adeline Place, from Car Park (sui generis) to an underground hotel (Class C1).REGISTERED04-10-2023
2023/4173/PVLFranco Manca 2 UK Limited 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4EZ9 Tables, 18 Chairs, 4 Planters, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters Monday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application (FromWITHDRAWN03-10-2023Withdrawn Decision
2023/4156/PVLMonopoly Lifesized 213-215 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PS3 Tables and 6 Chairs, 3 Planters and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 09:30- 21:00 Sunday 10:00 to 21:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED03-10-2023
2023/4074/LBritish Museum Great Russell Street London WC1E 7JWRepairs to Staircase 3 in front of West Residence.REGISTERED03-10-2023
2023/4141/TCPane Cunzato 49 Museum Street London WC1A 1LY5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 2 Heaters ( in the parking bay) Monday -10:00 to 23:00 Tuesday 11:00-23:00 Wednesday – Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New applicationREGISTERED02-10-2023
2023/4130/PVLLeon 91 Euston Road London NW1 2RA2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 08:00-22:00REGISTERED02-10-2023
2023/4125/PVLFranco Manca 4 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New applicationREGISTERED02-10-2023
2023/3713/L55-59 Gordon Square Bloomsbury London WC1H 0NUInternal works including the closing off of internal doors, the reinstatement of an original door, a new internal parition and the refurbishment of tea points.REGISTERED02-10-2023