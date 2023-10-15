Passyunk Avenue, 80 Cleveland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A Philadelphia-themed restaurant and “dive bar” in Fitzrovia is seeking permission from the licensing authority for a series of all night events from 28 October to 5 November 2023.

Applicant John Paul Teti has submitted two temporary event notices (TENs) to Camden Council to cover an eight-day period of overnight events starting at one minute past midnight and finishing at 6am, at Passyunk Avenue, 80 Cleveland Street.

Passyunk already has a premises licence (PREM-LIC\086468) to sell alcohol from 11am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday. This licence has a condition which requires that alcoholic drinks are only sold to customers seated and having a meal.

A TEN authorises one-off licensable activities on a premises, and might not have the same conditions attached as the premises licence.

TENs are not open to public consultation. However, Camden’s environmental health team and the police will check the application. If they object to an application, because they have concerns such as it could lead to a public nuisance to nearby residents, it then goes to a licensing panel hearing where conditions could be attached, or the application refused.

The details of the application are available to view on Camden’s Public Licensing Register by searching for the following references:

APP\TEN\117253: (28 to 29 October 2023); and APP\TEN\117254: (31 October to 5 November 2023). Passyunk Avenue, 80 Cleveland Street, London W1T 6NE.

