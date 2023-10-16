Campaign groups in London are coming together this week for the sixth annual London Challenge Poverty Week which begins today and includes the UN International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October.

Ahead of elections in London and nationally, London Challenge Poverty Week 2023 presents an opportunity to send a message that Londoners want real systemic change, say the organisers of the week-long campaign.

A number of leading organisations will be publishing new research examining how poverty affects different groups in London.

Age UK London has published their second annual report on poverty among pensioners in London and HomeStart London has a report which highlights some of the key issues facing families with very young children.

The London Assembly is holding an evidence session of the Economy Committee looking at child poverty in the city on Tuesday.

Facts about poverty in London:

25% of Londoners are living in poverty after housing costs.

33% of children in London are in poverty.

22% of working age adults in London are in poverty.

23% of pension age adults in London are in poverty (compared to an average of 18% for the rest of England).

27% – the increase in price that households in London with the lowest incomes would see if they were to buy the same goods and services as they did in the three years to March 2020.

London Challenge Poverty Week 2023 begins on Monday 16 October and culminates on Sunday 22 October. The UN International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is on 17 October.

