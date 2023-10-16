Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications so far during October 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Amendments to planning permission dated 21st September 2020 (RN:19/10047/FULL) for Variation of Conditions 1, 10, 15, and 22 of planning permission dated 11 March 2019 (RN: 18/03229/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of 134-140 Oxford Street and 77-84 Wells Street (Wells House) and the erection of a new building comprising basements, ground plus nine upper floors, with plant accommodation and Sui Generis (nightclub) at basement level 02; subterranean ‘cycle centre’ including cycle parking/changing rooms/drying rooms/lockers; part plant accommodation and part Class A1 (retail) at basement level 01; part Class A1 (retail) accommodation and part Class B1 (office) at ground floor level; part Class A1 (retail), part plant accommodation and part Class B1 (office) at first floor level; flexible Class A1 (retail) or Class B1 (office) at second floor; Class B1 (office) accommodation at third to seventh floors; part plant accommodation and part Class B1 (office) accommodation at eighth floor; Class B1 (office) accommodation at ninth floor; the creation of terraces on levels 6 to 8 and a rooftop terrace area at level 9 (all for use in association with office accommodation); photovoltaic panels on level 9 and the roof; and other associated works including short stay cycle parking spaces in Adam and Eve Court. Namely, minor changes to facades at levels 7 and 8 on the east elevation, as well as associated minor changes to the west and north elevations, a revised internal layout and facade changes to level 9 and amended top floor plant screen, a small reduction in PV panels due to reduced roof footprint, a change to the description of development to account for the removal of PV panels from level 9a and a change or wording to condition 22 to account for the minor reduction in the area of PV panels from 46qm to 40sqm. 134 Oxford Street London W1D 1LURef. No: 23/07047/NMA | Received: Tue 10 Oct 2023 | Validated: Tue 10 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of new signage on the oxford Street frontage of the building. Vans 214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 23/06993/LBC | Received: Mon 09 Oct 2023 | Validated: Mon 09 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Creation of structural openings within the floor slabs at ground, first, second and third floor levels and attachment of new steelwork supports. 214 – 236 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 23/06938/LBC | Received: Fri 06 Oct 2023 | Validated: Fri 06 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 22nd June 2022 (RN: 23/02274/FULL) for Erection of rooftop plant equipment and screening at 1st and 2nd floor roof levels, amendments to existing shopfront and associated works. Namely to install ship’s ladder from the external walkway on the 2nd floor of Mandrake Hotel, modification of existing ship’s ladder on same floor and installation of two small water tanks. 19 Newman Street London W1T 1PFRef. No: 23/06964/NMA | Received: Fri 06 Oct 2023 | Validated: Fri 06 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Use of the main roof as a terrace including addition of roof level balustrading, the addition of solar control blinds to the rear elevation, raising the height of the extended lift shaft by 245mm and the introduction of a door at the rear of the building at 3rd floor level for maintenance access to the flat roof. 22 – 23 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BURef. No: 23/06553/FULL | Received: Thu 21 Sep 2023 | Validated: Mon 16 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of new heat pump at rear first floor level. First Floor Eastcastle House 27-28 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8DHRef. No: 23/06236/FULL | Received: Fri 08 Sep 2023 | Validated: Wed 04 Oct 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of a halo illuminated (letters only) fascia sign measuring 0.47m x 2.4m (SPLIT DECISION)20 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QRRef. No: 23/05929/ADV | Received: Sat 26 Aug 2023 | Validated: Mon 02 Oct 2023 | Status: Decided