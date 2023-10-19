Noodle and Snack, 145 Cleveland Street is applying for a new premises licence. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Tian Ying Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 145 Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol to drink on and off the premises from 10am to midnight, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11.30pm on Sunday; and to serve late night refreshment until 30 minutes past midnight the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

The business is described as a restaurant and applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/07105/LIPN, 145 Cleveland Street London W1T 6QH.

A public consultation on the application is open until 14 November 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

