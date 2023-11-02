Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Spearmint Rhino Companies (Europe) Limited has applied to Camden Council to renew its sexual entertainment venue licence for a premises at 161 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The application made in October seeks to renew the current licence for the opening hours of 9am until 4am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am until 2am the following morning on Sunday.

According to the application form the venue is currently undergoing a refurbishment and will remain closed until late 2024.

Camden Council has a policy to refuse all new applications for a “sex establishment” but this policy does not apply to “the renewal or variation of an existing sex establishment licence”. The sex establishments policy can be found here.

On 6 July 2022 the Licensing Committee proposed that in future all applications will be dealt with by the ordinary licensing panels rather than the Licensing (Sexual Entertainment Venues) Sub-Committee.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\SE-REWN\117612, Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7NN.

A public consultation on the application is open until 24 November 2023.

