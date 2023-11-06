Jessica Toale (left) is standing for the parliamentary constituency of Bournemouth West. Patrick Lilley is short-listed for the London Assembly seat of West Central. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Two Labour councillors serving Fitzrovia are standing for political seats elsewhere, while another is seeking a seat on the London Assembly.

City of Westminster West End ward councillor Jessica Toale was selected earlier this year to stand for the parliamentary constituency of Bournemouth West. The seat has been held by Conservative Sir Conor Burns since May 2010. He had a 10,150 majority at the 2019 election.

Councillor Patrick Lilley, also in the West End ward, has been short-listed for the London Assembly seat of West Central, which includes Fitzrovia West along with the rest of the City of Westminster. The candidate for the seat will be decided later this year. Lilley says he will remain as a ward councillor if he is selected and if he wins the seat. The seat is currently held by Conservative Tony Devenish who has a 2,225 majority. London Assembly elections will take place on 2 May 2024.

Camden’s Bloomsbury ward councillor Rishi Madlani is on a shortlist for the parliamentary seat of Leceister East. It is currently held by Claudia Webbe who had won with a majority of 6,019 for Labour at the 2019 election. Webbe, however, has been expelled from the Labour Party after being convicted for harassment.

The next general election must be held no later than January 2025 but is likely to be held sometime during 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...