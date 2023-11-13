Conspiracies and miscommunications make for daft comedy and political satire. Photo: Dylan Elliott.

UCL Students’ Union Drama Society is putting on a performance of Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband at the Bloomsbury Theatre this week.

Directed by Sophie Eaton and Jai Britto, they intend to “pull this classic period drama out of its usual mould with a production as flamboyant, novel, and politically biting as Wilde intended it”.

Amidst the glamour and frivolity of high society centred on the Chiltern household, a series of scandals are exposed, forcing the characters to confront which of their ideals they are willing to sacrifice for love.

Conspiracies and miscommunications make for daft comedy and political satire which show us that everything and nothing is as it seems.

The Chilterns’ ideal marriage is threatened by a mysterious lady and a dodgy deal made eighteen years earlier. The plot thickens when it appears her past features both Chiltern and his best friend Goring whose precious career, not as a politician but as a bachelor, is also threatened when he is given 24 hours to find a wife. He finds much more, with a third Chiltern.

UCL SU Drama presents: An Ideal Husband. 16, 17 and 18 November 2023. Bloomsbury Theatre, University College London, 15 Gordon Street, London, WC1H 0AH. Tickets: £9; concessions £8; UCL Students/Staff £7.

Cast list

Character Name Lady Gertrude Chiltern Alice Hemmings (she/her) Mrs Laura Cheveley Avesta Maqsudi (she/her) Miss Mabel Chiltern Leah Dawson (she/her) Lord Arthur Goring Rob Davidson (he/him) Sir Robert Chiltern Josh Moore (he/him) Lady Markby Davy Tennison (they/he) Lord Caversham Mary McHarg (they/she) Mrs Marchmont Angel Lolia (She/her) The Countess of Basildon Sara Stemmons (she/her) Mr Montford Oliver Pillings (he/him) Vicomte de Nanjac Bruno Hawkins Mrs James (The Chilterns’ Housekeeper) / ENSEMBLE Bella Henderson (she/her) Phipps (Goring’s Butler) / ENSEMBLE Rory Graham (he/him) Mason (Butler to the Chilterns’) / Max James Tommy Trafford (Lord Chiltern’s Secretary) / ENSEMBLE Alex Dunn (he/him) Lady Caversham / ENSEMBLE Mia Ramage (she/her) Harold (Footman to the Chilterns’) / ENSEMBLE Jay Maqsood (they/them) Duchess of Maryborough / ENSEMBLE Boyan Wang (she/her) Lady Jane Barford / ENSEMBLE Liberty Blackwood (she/her) Lady Simone / ENSEMBLE Rachel Weller (she/her) Lady Theodora / ENSEMBLE Jennifer Baron (she/her)

Production team

Directors: Jai Britto and Sophie Eaton

Producers: Alexis Rendel and Seth Robinson

Costume Head: Mara George

Costume Team: Oliver Reynolds, Sophia Wallin

Hair and Makeup: Alix le Hello

Assistant Director: Charlotte Poole

Assistant Producer: Olive Tao and Oliver Reynolds

Production Manager: Yvette Ge

Set Designer: Rie Ye

Props Team: Yujin Jeong and Charlotte Thistlewood

Sound Designer: Alicia Peacock

Stage Manager: Megan Page

Lighting Designer: Aran Baskar

