Firefighters run a hose from Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The London Fire Brigade quickly put out a fire at the rear of a Warren Street building at around 10am this morning.

Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as smoke could be seen blowing across Tottenham Court Road in Fitzrovia.

Flames from a wooden structure on a flat roof could be seen when viewed from The Warren public open space at Whitfield Place to the south.

Flames from a wooden structure on flat roof could be seen from The Warren public open space. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Firefighters gained access to the blaze through the Prince of Wales Feathers pub on Warren Street.

Part of Warren Street was closed off by police. There are no reports of any injuries.

More on this story when we have it…

