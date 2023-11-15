Camden Private Renters Forum, 6pm to 7.30pm, Wednesday 29 November 2023.

Many private renters are not aware of their rights and end up living in poor conditions. Camden Council is holding an online forum to advise tenants.

“Private renting can be difficult so it’s important that renters across Camden know how to access support and advice.

“This forum will provide expert advice on living in a house in multiple occupation (HMO), claiming back rent (for example if you live in an unlicensed HMO), and what fees to look out for when looking for a property to rent. We will also explain what the Council can do to help,” says Camden Council’s housing support service.

Camden Private Renters Forum will take place online at 6pm on Wednesday 29 November 2023. Registration for the event is here. More information about the Camden Private Renters Forum is here.

