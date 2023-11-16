Titu, 40-41 Great Castle Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Titu of Mayfair Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for the basement and ground floor at Windsor House, 40-41 Great Castle Street, in Fitzrovia.

Permission is sought for the sale of alcohol to drink on the premises from 10am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday; and from 12noon until 10.30pm on Sunday.

The application also seeks permission to serve “late night refreshment” until 1am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

Titu is a 50 to 70 seat restaurant with a heated outdoor seating area, states the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/08148/LIPN, basement and ground floor, Windsor House, 40-41 Great Castle Street, London W1W 8LU.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 8 December 2023.

