Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during November 2023. (This page will be updated with new applications until the monthly list is complete.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Display of non-illuminated awning measuring 1.55m x 4.59m. Ground Floor 106 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PFRef. No: 23/07681/ADV | Received: Sun 05 Nov 2023 | Validated: Sun 05 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details of facing materials for lift motor room and shaft pursuant to Condition 9 of planning permission dated 19 May 2023 (RN: 23/01292/FULL). 22 – 23 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BURef. No: 23/07679/ADFULL | Received: Sat 04 Nov 2023 | Validated: Sat 04 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of existing six air conditioning units at south and east first floor roof level and associated pipe work to rear façade (part retrospective) including installation of two air conditioning units and associated pipe work at a low level on the west façade. Portland House 4 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QJRef. No: 23/07664/FULL | Received: Fri 03 Nov 2023 | Validated: Fri 03 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 1 of planning permission dated 03 August 2023 (RN: 23/02362/FULL) for partial demolition; infill of rear lightwells; front extension at fifth floor level and introduction of a terrace; partial replacement of front elevation; refurbishment of existing building; installation of plant equipment; replacement windows; cycle parking; and associated external alterations; in connection with the use of the building as Offices (Class E); NAMELY, the reduction of roof level massing to the rear, installation of guttering above fifth floor and introduction of roof pitch increasing the height of the fifth-floor façade by 250 mm;, removal of external basement to ground floor stair to the rear, revised canopy design to the front, revised signage design to left of canopy, addition of three external wall lights at ground level, new planters at ground and terrace levels, revised Crittall style window arrangement, spandrel panel at front facade to incorporate vertical detailing to match mullions, change in location of bike racks, reduction of window sizes to east and west lightwell infills and introduction of grilles at eastern infill, and proposed reduction in rooflight to east and west infill extension. 16 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JLRef. No: 23/07589/FULL | Received: Wed 01 Nov 2023 | Validated: Wed 01 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of one non illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.7m x 0.6m, one new fixed A-Board measuring 1m x 0.68m and one menu board measuring 0.6m x 0.4m and lighting directly attached to the fascia board. 57-59 Goodge Street London W1T 1THRef. No: 23/07298/ADV | Received: Fri 20 Oct 2023 | Validated: Fri 03 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of fibre optic cabling located on all floors witin communal areas inlcuding fibre connection points in basement and electrical room. Oakley House 61 Riding House Street London W1W 7EQRef. No: 23/06679/LBC | Received: Wed 27 Sep 2023 | Validated: Thu 02 Nov 2023 | Status: Pending