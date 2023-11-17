Lee Miller, You Will Not Lunch In Charlotte Street Today, 1940, copyright Lee Miller Archives.

TJ Boulting gallery in Riding House Street is holding an exhibition of images by the acclaimed American photographer and photojournalist Lee Miller.

The title — You Will Not Lunch In Charlotte Street Today — is taken from one of Lee’s images of Charlotte Street [sic] in London during World War II, a street which is a stone’s throw from where TJ Boulting is situated in Fitzrovia. (The image is actually a view of Goodge Street looking east towards Tottenham Court Road.)

The exhibition coincides with a film on the life of Lee Miller starring Kate Winslet, and also follows a recent publication of Lee’s first photobook by her son Antony Penrose.

You Will Not Lunch In Charlotte Street Today presents various themes from across Lee Miller’s prolific photographic output, from the 1930s in France and her beginnings in surrealism and her circle of artist friends, to the 1940s and London during the War, to her time in Germany at its close in 1945.

The exhibition highlights Lee’s portraits of women, as iconic and inspiring as Lee herself, from artist Leonora Carrington to war reporter Martha Gelhorn.

Lee Miller, You Will Not Lunch In Charlotte Street Today. At TJ Boulting, 59 Riding House St, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7EG. Private view Wednesday 22 November 2023, 6-8pm. Exhibition continues from 23 November 2023 to 20 January 2024. The exhibition is held in association with the Lee Miller Archives.

Like this: Like Loading...