We’re in a rent crisis and the cities of London and Westminster have some of the highest rents globally.

From opaque property management to dangerously poor building conditions, there’s public discontent with the sector and there’s a widespread feeling that the rent market isn’t working.

So how can policy change to improve this? A panel of experts will seek to find solutions at a public event this this week.

Chaired by Rachel Blake, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate in Cities of London and Westminster, the panel will feature contributions from Tom Darling, campaign manager at Renters Reform Coalition, Prudence Ivey, editor of Homes & Property at the Evening Standard, and Vicky Spratt, housing correspondent of the I newspaper.

London Talks: How Private Rent Needs to Change? 7pm Tuesday 21 November 2023, at House of St. Barnabas, 1 Greek Street, Soho, London W1D 4NQ. Admission free but booking essential.

