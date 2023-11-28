The London COP and Sustainable Christmas Market will be held at London Irish Centre on Saturday 9 December 2023.

While world leaders will swan off to the warmth of Dubai this week to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) — an event organised by the part of the United Nations that deals with global negotiations about climate change — another event is happening closer to home.

Organised by local news publisher the Camden New Journal, the London COP Climate Festival and Christmas Market is taking place on Saturday 9 December.

There will be a panel of key thinkers shaping the climate debate today, including economist Mariana Mazzucato, Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam, housing crisis activist Kwajo Tweneboa and journalist Anna Minton.

At the Christmas market you can buy eco-friendly gifts from more than 40 independent local traders who will be selling everything from ceramics, homeware, clothing, illustration, art and design, clothing, and small-batch cosmetics.

“We’ll be showcasing the work of some of the very best designers, visual artists and makers in the city,” says Anna Lamche, assistant editor of the Camden New Journal.

London COP Climate Festival and Sustainable Christmas Market, 11am to 5pm, Saturday 9 December 2023 at the London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB. Admission free. More information and book a ticket here.

NB: The day is free and open to all. You do not need a ticket to join but booking allows the organiser to gauge numbers. Accessibility: The London Irish Centre is only partially wheelchair accessible. The Main Hall is accessible by wheelchair; unfortunately, the Presidential suite in which talks are being held is not.

