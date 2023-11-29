Fitzrovia Community Centre in Foley Street is holding a winter craft market on Sunday 10 December.

Available to buy will be vintage and handmade items, original art prints, toys, and unique fashion. Festive bakes and refreshments including mulled wine will also be on offer.

“Get into the festive spirit, let our local craftspeople inspire you and find the perfect seasonal gift!” says the Community Centre.

“Come along and support your local community centre and small businesses.”

Winter Craft Market, from 12noon to 4pm on Sunday 10 December 2023, at Fitzrovia Community Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL. Entrance is free.

