Autumn colours of ivy on a wall at Crabtree Fields public open space. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

As part of its continuing discussion on making changes to Crabtree Fields public open space, Camden Council and Something Collective are holding a workshop in December “exploring safety and safe spaces through the lens of women, girls and gender diverse people”.

“This session will be a walkabout through Crabtree Fields, aiming to understand how improvements to the space can create a safer and more welcoming environment for these groups,” say Camden and Something Collective.

“The session will be centring the voices and experiences of women, girls and gender diverse people, and is open to those of other genders, including friends, family and allies attending as support.”

In September Camden Council announced that it will appoint landscape architects next year to redesign Crabtree Fields public open space, as part of its “Green Space Improvement Programme”.

Safety workshop for women, girls and gender diverse people, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Wednesday 6 December. Meet at Whitfield Street entrance of Crabtree Fields. If you would like to attend, please contact aaran@something-collective.com to confirm your attendance and for any questions. Or just meet at the park entrance.

