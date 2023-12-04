Little Raccoons children’s nursery at Holcroft Court, Carburton Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The new nursery at Holcroft Court, Carburton Street finally opened this autumn after a short delay and has now appointed a nursery manager.

Little Raccoons nursery was originally due to open on Monday 25 September, but its first day of opening had to be postponed.

After a successful open day on Saturday 18 November the nursery finally opened for its first week of operation on Monday 20 November and welcomed Stephanie Thomas as its manager, says Little Raccoons director Bhama Rudrakumar.

Little Raccoons will provide places for up to 40 children aged from three months to five years and features an outside garden play area.

True to its name, a little raccoon keeps watch over the nursery garden play area. Photo: Little Raccoons Day Nursery.

The nursery will be open from 7.30am to 6.30pm, 51 weeks of the year. Closed for the week that Christmas falls on and all bank holidays.

Little Raccoons Day Nursery, Holcroft Court, Carburton Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 5AL. See their website or contact info-fitzrovia@littleraccoons.co.uk for more information.

