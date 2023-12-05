Raspberry Rouge, by Sara Pope.

Grove Gallery on New Cavendish Street in Fitzrovia is holding a new solo exhibition by contemporary pop artist Sara Pope.

Entitled “Red”, the exhibition presents a series of multi-media compositions that seek to capture the sensuality and seductive power conveyed by the most primal of colours.

Drawing on her background as a fashion designer and magazine art director, Pope infuses her artworks with a polished, seductive aesthetic.

She paints the models’ lips, then, using specific techniques of makeup and lighting, begins the process of capturing her subjects’ unique expression, through an extensive photographic study. The result is an irresistible portrayal of the human mouth.

Red by Sara Pope at the Grove Gallery, 156 New Cavendish Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 6YW. Exhibition runs from Wednesday 6 December 2023 to Saturday 13 January 2024. Open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Admission free.

