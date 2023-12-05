The Soup Kitchen in Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia is making an appeal for financial donations after seeing a huge rise in the number of people seeking help and an “exponential increase in the cost of food”.

In email to its supporters the director of the Soup Kitchen, Alex Brown, has said they have helped more homeless, hungry and vulnerable people “than at any point in our nearly four decade history”.

They now regularly serve more than 200 people each day and there has been a noticeable increase in the number of pension-age people seeking “support, food and friendship”.

With winter upon us they are appealing for support from the public to continue their work to “alleviate homelessness and food poverty”.

The Soup Kitchen is based at the rear of 79A Tottenham Court Road and is run by the Whitefield Charity SK Corporation and regulated by the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Soup Kitchen London Winter 2023 Donation Drive.

