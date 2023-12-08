Boom Battle Bar, 70-88 Oxford Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

BBB Thirteen Ltd has applied to Westminster Council to vary the premises licence for Boom Battle Bar at 70-88 Oxford Street, London.

The applicant seeks permission for an extension of the closing hour for all current licensable activities (except live music) to 2am the following morning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Under the existing licence the terminal hours are 11.30pm on Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The premises is in the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Area.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/08838/LIPV, Boom, 70-88 Oxford Street, London W1D 1BP.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 1 January 2024.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

