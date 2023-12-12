Westminster Council has registered a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during December 2023. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)
Among the list of applications: alterations to Flat 21, York House, 12 Berners Street; creation of rooflight and roof terrace at Flat 11 Furnival Mansions, Wells Street; and repairs to listed building at 21 Little Portland Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Repair of the boundary wall at 4th floor level between no. 21 and no. 22-23 Little Portland Street. (Linkd with 23/08239/LBC) 21 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BTRef. No: 23/08242/FULL | Received: Tue 28 Nov 2023 | Validated: Fri 08 Dec 2023 | Status: Pending
- Repair of the boundary wall at 4th floor level between no. 21 and no. 22-23 Little Portland Street. (Linked with 23/08242/FULL) 21 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BTRef. No: 23/08239/LBC | Received: Tue 28 Nov 2023 | Validated: Fri 08 Dec 2023 | Status: Pending
- Creation of a new rooflight, the lowering of an existing casement window to create a door to the new roof terrace area and installation of metal balustrade, all to allow creation of roof terrace for use in association with residential unit (Class C3). Flat 11 Furnival Mansions Wells Street London W1T 3PLRef. No: 23/08008/FULL | Received: Fri 17 Nov 2023 | Validated: Fri 08 Dec 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of timber sash windows and French doors with thermally broken aluminium sash windows and bi-fold doors to match existing on the front, side and rear facing dormers. Flat 21 York House 12 Berners Street London W1T 3LGRef. No: 23/07793/FULL | Received: Thu 09 Nov 2023 | Validated: Wed 06 Dec 2023 | Status: Pending