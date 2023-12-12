Westminster Council has registered a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during December 2023. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)

Among the list of applications: alterations to Flat 21, York House, 12 Berners Street; creation of rooflight and roof terrace at Flat 11 Furnival Mansions, Wells Street; and repairs to listed building at 21 Little Portland Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).

Like this: Like Loading...