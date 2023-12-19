Children between aged between 7 and 11 who are eligible for free schools meals have the chance to take part in a holiday play scheme in the first week of January at Fitzrovia Community Centre in Foley Street.

On offer are indoor games, arts and crafts, cooking sessions, and a nourishing lunch will be provided.

Free Winter Holiday Playscheme at Fitzrovia Community Centre. Sessions run from 10am to 2pm from Tuesday 2 to Friday 5 January 2024. Spaces are limited and booking beforehand is essential. See the Fitzrovia Community Centre page for more information and to book places.

