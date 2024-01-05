All Souls School has been allocated the first part of a funding package to improve a playground. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

All Souls Primary School at Foley Street in Fitzrovia has been allocated up to £100,000 by Westminster Council towards improvements to a playground, after a successful application for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

Councillor Geoff Baraclough, the cabinet member for planning and economic development, approved the money in January as part of a £668,005 package of funding from the Neighbourhood CIL portion to various infrastructure projects across the City of Westminster.

“All Souls has ambitions to improve the design and equipment of its playground, which is currently not fit for purpose,” states a council report on the funding allocation. “However, playground improvements cannot take place until an identified drainage issue is resolved.”

The funding from the Fitzrovia West neighbourhood CIL pot is conditional and is dependent on the cost and the outcome of investigatory works to determine the nature of the drainage problem.

“Given the need for the drainage works prior to any playground improvements, it is recommended that funding support the drainage works,” states the report.

All Souls, which has around 200 children registered, will then be invited to submit a second application for playground improvements including new play equipment when the drainage issue is resolved.

“The project is necessary to address the need for playspace at this school,” states the report.

“Fixing the drainage issue will allow for subsequent improvements to the playground, which will help to address the growing problem of childhood obesity by encouraging more physical activity.

“Improving the playground will also help support the school’s long-term future and therefore provide the educational infrastructure that the city needs to support expected long-term growth,” states the report.

The council also states there is a “deficit in open spaces” in Westminster and this is “predicted to get worse due to future development, leaving children with fewer opportunities to play outdoors”.

Funding for All Souls was one of nine successful applications for CIL money made in the summer of 2023 across the City of Westminster.

Neighbourhood CIL balances as of 15 November 2023. Source: Westminster Council neighbourhood CIL decision report.

CIL is a charge that local authorities can levy on new property developments to raise funds to deliver infrastructure that is required to support the development and growth of their area.

Westminster Council’s CIL charge became effective on 1 May 2016 and applies to liable developments that were granted planning permission on or after this date, and is payable when works to implement the development commence.

Under the CIL regulations most of the levy collected — 70 to 80 percent — is spent by the council according to its strategic priorities across the borough.

Usually only 15 percent of CIL collected in any area can be assigned to locally nominated projects. However, where there is an adopted neighbourhood plan drawn up by a neighbourhood forum — as is the case in Fitzrovia West — up to 25 percent of the amount collected from local developments can by used.

“Neighbourhood CIL is spent within the local area within which the development took place, to provide local infrastructure. Neighbourhood CIL is collected and held by the council and spent by the council in consultation with the local community. The council accepts applications to provide Neighbourhood CIL to deliver projects,” states the report on the decision.

As of 15 November 2023, a total of £18.315mn of collected CIL has been apportioned to Neighbourhood CIL with £10.206mn remaining available. After the current allocation to the nine projects around £9.5mn remains to be allocated in local areas across Westminster.

“Pooled section 106 (s106) contributions for city-wide purposes have largely been replaced by CIL. Nevertheless, there are residual amounts collected under historic s106 agreements that remain available to spend provided they align with the provisions of the individual legal agreements concerned,” states the report.

Westminster City Council — Neighbourhood CIL Decisions: Summer 2023 Application Round. More about Neighbourhood CIL and how to apply.