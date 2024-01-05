Age UK is offering Fitzrovia residents who are aged 55 and over help with avoiding internet scams, dealing with troublesome computers and fiddly phones, all for free at Fitzrovia Community Centre in Foley Street.

If your laptop or smartphone is giving you grief, or you don’t know how to post a link into an email, or use online accounts, then the twice monthly sessions are for you.

Age UK’s free Digital Inclusion drop-in sessions at Fitzrovia Community Centre will assist you with instant tech support from an expert.

Sessions will run on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month. Come anytime between 2pm and 5pm at Fitzrovia Community Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL.