Eggs-changing places. An application for a new premises licence at the former Egg Land eatery at 5-7 Tottenham Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Ning Season Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for the ground floor of 5-7 Tottenham Street, at the former site of the short-lived Egg Land eatery.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to 10pm everyday of the week.

According to the application the business is a restaurant but the applicant incorrectly describes the area it is located as “commercial” when in fact there are many people living above and surrounding the premises.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\118809, Ning Season Limited, 5-7 Tottenham Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2AG.

A public consultation on the application is open until 1 February 2024.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.