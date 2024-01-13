The first cargo bike hanger unveiled on a street in St John’s Wood. Westminster Council is offering residents across the borough secure cargo bike storage, along with other types of cycles. Photo: Westminster Council.

Westminster Council has unveiled its very first cargo bike hangar and is offering residents the opportunity to apply for a secure cycle space in their neighbourhood as it rolls out more of them across the borough.

“We have launched our first residential cargo bike hangar. Installed as part of a trial, the cycle hangar is the first of its kind that’s fully accessible, step-free, from the carriageway,” says the council.

This first cargo bike hanger is in St John’s Wood but Westminster has plans to provide them in other areas providing there is sufficient demand.

Those who want to have a secure outside storage space for their cycle now have the option to apply for a “cargo”, “recumbent”, “tricycle”, as well as a “standard” size space.

The bike hangars are provided by Cyclehoop under a contract with Westminster Council.

Westminster Council: Apply for a bike hanger space in Westminster.

To mark the occasion of Westminster Council providing secure cycle storage for non-standard cycles there will be a “cargo bike celebration ride” this month.

Cargo bike celebration ride: 10am to 2pm, Sunday 28 January 2024, at Westminster Wheels, 41-45 Church Street, London NW8 8ES. (10am free bikes checks available; 11am to 12pm, led family ride. From 12pm to 2pm there will be play and picnic at St John’s Wood Adventure Playground where you can try the cargo hangar, a range of cargo cycles, and have a free Dr Bike fixing service for bikes. Access to the Adventure Playground inside and out, including disabled toilets.)