Contractors working for Thames Water will be digging up the road to install new water pipes on Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Warren Street is closed between the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Whitfield Street from today for the first stage of works by Thames Water to install new water pipes along the length of the street.

In a letter sent to residents and business owners this month Thames Water said work will start on Warren Street on Monday 15 January 2024, and the “scheme will be completed in approximately three months”.

Fitzrovia News understands that the works will be done in sections taking around three to four weeks each, starting at the junction with Tottenham Court Road and finishing at the junction with Cleveland Street.

As each section of work is carried out pedestrian access to homes and businesses will be maintained along with access for emergency vehicles, but parking bays will be suspended and motor vehicle restrictions will be in place as well as diversions.

“You may notice an increase in noise and vehicle movements, but we will do everything we can to keep this to a minimum by placing sound barriers around where necessary,” says Thames.

“We may also need to turn off your water supply for a short time. If so, we’ll send you a letter with more details at the time.”