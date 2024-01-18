Soho Poly theatre in Riding House Street kicks off its 2024 season of events on 26 January with a launch party for its new poet-in-residence, Deborah Finding — and it’s already sold out.

But never mind because there is plenty more to come as on 29 January the first of the Polyphonic Music Mondays takes place with a free performance by songwriter Sherika Sherard.

Then there’s two music and literature events as part of the UK-wide Independent Venue Week.

On 31 January Helen McCookerybook talks about her experiences on the punk music scene.

And on 2 February, musician James Cook discusses his memoir about life with his autistic daughter, in conversation with his brother and fellow 90s band member, Jude.

Dates are yet to be confirmed for two album launches coming up in February and March, and the Bengali theatre company Komola Collective play about indigo production in Bangladesh.

In the works are a new website, due in April, and a more formal Soho Poly launch event.