Fast Food No. 4, by Russell West.

Artist Russell West has a new exhibition starting this month at the Woolf Gallery, Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

West’s paintings are unique and unconventional, using paint skin as a medium. He processes layers of paint into three-dimensional graphs of colour, where they intersect the fields of abstract expressionism, assemblage and contemporary pop art all at once.

Russell West: New Façades, 25 January to 14 February 2024. Private View (open to all, no RSVP required): 25 January, 6-8pm. Woolff Gallery, 89 Charlotte Street, London W1T 4PU. See gallery website for opening hours.