A man stands outside the clinic on Whitfield street.

Councillors serving Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, are urging residents to respond to a government survey on the implementation of “safe access zones” around abortion clinics.

“For years we and residents in Fitzrovia have been dismayed by the way in which ‘protesters’ are able to approach, interrupt, and sometimes block the entrance to women and their partners, family and friends, going to the MSI Reproductive Choices clinic on Whitfield Street,” write Sabrina Francis, Adam Harrison, and Rishi Madlani in a letter published in the Camden New Journal.

The three councillors raise concerns that the government’s current proposals put up unnecessary barriers to enforcement of the proposed 150 metre safe zones around clinics.

Public consultation: Abortion clinic safe access zones: non-statutory guidance. Closes Monday 22 January 2024.