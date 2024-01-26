A pink marble bust of singer, songwriter and musician Lawrence, by sculptor Corin Johnson, is on show at The Fitzrovia Chapel from today.

Lawrence is a former resident of Cleveland Street in Fitzrovia, and has released over 20 albums with his groups Felt, Denim, Go Kart Mozart, and Mozart Estate.

Corin Johnson is a sculptor who has previously collaborated with musicians Nick Cave, Grace Jones, and James Johnston.

Johnson’s Portuguese pink marble sculpture of Lawrence with his distinctive visor and hood evokes a monk in contemplation, an urban rebel and a public figure in disguise.

The exhibition at The Fitzrovia Chapel is curated by Martin Green of Duovision Arts and local Soho Radio and will include a specially commissioned soundscape.

Lawrence in Fitzrovia — Unveiling of the Marble Head. At The Fitzrovia Chapel, 2 Pearson Square, London W1T 3BF. Exhibition is free to enter and you don’t need a ticket. Open 11am to 6pm daily (closed Monday), Sunday 12 noon to 5pm, from 26 January to 9 February 2024.