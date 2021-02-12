Westminster Council is seeking views on proposed “public realm improvements” around the 87-125 Cleveland Street development in Fitzrovia, also known as the “crassly over-developed scheme“.

The Council is “undertaking design of public realm improvements on Cleveland Street / Clipstone Street / Clipstone Mews associated with the S106 obligations for the 87-125 Cleveland Street development,” states a consultation latter.

The works are mainly to do with paving around the site, widening of the carriageway in Clipstone Mews, tree works and planting, and co-ordination with a “quietway cycle route” along Clipstone Street.

The scheme is currently in design stage with works likely to commence after March 2021, subject to approvals and consultation, say engineers from WSP/FM Conway who are working for Westminster Council.

Westminster City Council is inviting any observations or comments on the proposals by email to FM Conway / WSP: Daniel Valero — Daniel.Valero@wsp.com by 24 February 2021 quoting Ref: C.WD11704.