Ground floor premises at 20 Hanway Street.

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at The Hanway, ground floor, 20 Hanway Street, Fitzrovia.

Applicant Hua Zhu is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol, late night refreshment, and the playing of recorded music.

The opening hours applied for are: Monday to Thursday, 11am to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 11am to 00.30am the following morning; and Sunday, 11am to 11pm.

The business is described as a bar, and the premises is in a mixed commercial and residential area, according to the application form. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104572, The Hanway, 20 Hanway Street, London W1T 1UG.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.

The last date for making a representation is 1 May 2021.

A previous premises licence application at this address was refused by a Camden Council licensing panel on 18 February 2021.