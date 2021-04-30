Ground floor of 67 Whitfield Street on the corner with Chitty Street.

An application has been made to Camden Council to change the ground floor retail unit at 67 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia to a restaurant.

The premises is part of the 80 Charlotte Street building that has been redeveloped by Derwent London. The application seeks permission to use the premises as a restaurant with seating for 70 and for permission to install an extractor and ventilation equipment.

The applicant is offering to limit the operation of the premises with a planning condition restricting the hours of opening to within the following times: Monday to Friday 7.30am to 11.00pm, Saturday 9am to 11.00pm, and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

The Charlotte Street Association has raised concerns about the proposals saying the change of use will likely lead to a noise nuisance problem to the many homes that are above and opposite the premises.

An application for a premises licence to sell alcohol and for late night refreshment was withdrawn after a number of objections from nearby residents. The original planning application has been amended and the time limit to respond has been extended.

A public consultation on the application is open until 22 May 2021. To view the full details of the application and submit comments see the listing below and the link to the application on Camden Council’s planning portal.