Ground floor premises at 31 Riding House Street.

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a premises licence at the ground floor of 31 Riding House Street, Fitzrovia (similar to a previous application that was later withdrawn).

L’apéro Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 10pm on Sunday.

The applicant says: “We are a takeaway and food delivery shop. We will be working with Deliveroo. We will be selling platters of cheese and cold cuts and we would like to sell wine, beers and ciders to accompany the platters.”

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/04164/LIPN, 31 Riding House Street, London W1W 7DY.

The last date for making a representation is 1 June 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.